Lo mejor: The top 6 spots to savor Spanish fare in Los Angeles

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Spanish restaurants around Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. The Bazaar By Jose Andres
Photo: The Bazaar by Jose Andres/Yelp
Topping the list is The Bazaar by Jose Andres. This Spanish restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Jose Andres is the most popular Spanish restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting four stars out of 3,493 reviews on Yelp.
From osetra sturgeon caviar to jamon iberico de bellota fermin which is acorn-fed, free-range iberico ham, this elegant fine-dining experience is located at 465 S. La Cienega Blvd. in Beverly Grove.
2. Baco Mercat
Photo: Colin h./Yelp
Next up is downtown's Baco Mercat, situated at 408 S. Main St. With four stars out of 2,354 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Spanish spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Located in the Old Bank District in downtown Los Angeles, menu items include baharat-spiced pork shoulder served with grits, kale, raisin gastrique, parsley, cilantro and red wine sauce as well as el pesco, crispy shrimp in a house sriracha and chive dressing. (You can check out the full menu here.)
3. Gasolina Cafe
Photo: eduardo f./Yelp
Woodland Hills's Gasolina Cafe is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Spanish breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee, tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 466 reviews.
Located at 21014 Ventura Blvd., this cafe provides a locally sourced, farm-to-table cuisine with a variety of menu items to choose from, including perfectly crisp churros.
4. Vino Wine & Tapas Room
Photo: cassandra y./Yelp
Vino Wine & Tapas Room in Encino is another go-to Spanish restaurant, with four stars out of 752 Yelp reviews. For authentic Spanish tapas and an ambient atmosphere, head on over to 18046 Ventura Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. LA Paella
Photo: shirley g./Yelp
Over in Beverly Grove, check out LA Paella, which has earned four stars out of 557 reviews on Yelp. This Spanish dining spot, located at 476 S. San Vicente Blvd., offers a true taste of Spain with a traditional Spanish tapas menu offering chicken croquets and seven different paellas. (Take a peek at the full menu here.)
6. Tuck Hotel Restaurant and Bar
Photo: kino o./Yelp
Finally, there's Tuck Hotel Restaurant and Bar, a downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews.
Located in the boutique Tuck Hotel, this restaurant offers contemporary Spanish bites paired with an amazing cocktail program. Stop by 820 S. Spring St. to hit up the bar for sangria next time the urge strikes.