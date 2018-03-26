Lobster and Waffles: Red Lobster debuts unusual dish

The chain debuted a new special in honor of its Lobsterfest event.
Hold up…there’s Crispy Maine Lobster on a Cheddar Bay Waffle? Get the car keys because it’s only here for a limited time. #LobsterfestGoals pic.twitter.com/lTUcZzkHFO— Red Lobster (@redlobster) March 26, 2018
The lobster comes on a cheddar bay waffle, a play on the restaurant's cheddar bay biscuit. Based on its tweet, the dish comes steaming hot and drizzled with syrup.
The creation got mixed reaction on social media.
I just don't think I could ruin a lobster like this.— edward miller (@therealedwardl) March 24, 2018
WE WANTS THIS!!! 😺😺😺— Kitten Underground (@MysteryCatSleep) March 26, 2018
The dish is now available, but the restaurant says it will only be sold for a limited time.