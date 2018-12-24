Whether you make them or buy them, tamales are a Christmas staple for many local families, and there is so much hype around the ones made at Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando.People from all over Southern California woke up at the crack of dawn on Christmas Eve to wait in long lines and pick up large batches of the famous tamales.For many, it is a tradition, while others visit on a whim based on rave reviews and great visuals."The best tamales in town. I've been coming her for five years. I heard about them from you guys," a customer told ABC7's Josh Haskell.Some customers also said they like getting tamales because it's an easy, delicious holiday meal, and there are yummy vegetarian versions to keep everyone happy.Most tamales are made from scratch by using ground corn to make the masa. Ingredients such as chicken, pork and meat with various sauces and vegetables are used for the filling.