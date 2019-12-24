Food & Drink

Locals line up early on Christmas Eve for famous Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando

SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For many across Southern California, the holiday season goes hand-in-hand with tamales and many will even wait in an early-morning line for them.

At Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando, preparations were underway early Tuesday morning to prep, cook and sell up to 4,000 tamales for Christmas feasts across the region.

Every year, the restaurant on Maclay Avenue draws long lines of customers hoping to fill their order with a variety of the traditional dish, including beef, chicken and cheese-filled tamales.

Part of their popularity could be attributed to the unique way that they're prepared. The gluten-free tamales at Magaly's are made without lard and a non-GMO masa, the corn dough that encases the fillings.
