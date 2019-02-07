Los Angeles bagels in the spotlight on National Bagel Day

They're not just a convenient bite for commuters in a rush. Served as part of a sandwich or pizza, bagels can easily carry lunch or dinner. National Bagel Day is a chance to broaden your horizons at one of Los Angeles's bagel bakeries.
Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the top bagel shops around.
1. Bagel Broker
photo: davin m./yelp
Topping the list is Bagel Broker. Located at 7825 Beverly Blvd. in Melrose, the spot to score bagels, sandwiches, coffee and tea is the highest rated bagel spot in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 698 reviews on Yelp.
2. Coffee Fix
Photo: michelle s./Yelp
Next up is Studio City's Coffee Fix, situated at 12508 Moorpark St. With 4.5 stars out of 329 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score coffee, tea, sandwiches and bagels has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Reggie's Deli & Cafe
photo: scott r./yelp
Echo Park's Reggie's Deli & Cafe, located at 1910 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 150, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and sandwiches, 4.5 stars out of 308 reviews.
4. New York Bagel and Deli
photo: nelson t./yelp
New York Bagel and Deli, a deli that offers bagels and more in Mar Vista, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 257 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11700 National Blvd. to see for yourself.