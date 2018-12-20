Lost Bean makes Woodbridge debut, with organic coffee and breakfast fare | Hoodline

A new spot to score organic coffee, tea and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Lost Bean, the fresh arrival is located at 4632 Barranca Parkway in Woodbridge.
The growing regional chain -- with additional outposts in Tustin and Costa Mesa -- serves up a wide selection of both iced and hot caffeinated beverages. Lattes, mochas and americanos are available, as well as breakfast eats such as blueberry pancakes and California omelets with avocado, cheese, tomato and bacon.
With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Lost Bean is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Katherine W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 16, wrote, "Really excellent study spot! I liked their basic cup of coffee so much that I bought gift cards for friends who are visiting the OC soon."
"They have amazing iced lattes," added Yelper Ellen G. "Ask for oat milk. You won't regret it! Adds a nice nutty flavor and is dairy free. The mocha option has dark chocolate or white chocolate to choose from."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Lost Bean is open from 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
