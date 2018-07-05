Lost Parrot Cafe makes South Pasadena debut, with espresso, books and more

A new spot to score coffee, books and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Lost Parrot Cafe, the new addition is located at 1929 Huntington Drive in South Pasadena.
Expect to find an assortment of signature espresso drinks and pastries, along with boutique merchandise offerings like unique books and plants.
Come start your morning with a popular California Golden latte, an apple vegan muffin or chocolate croissant.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Lost Parrot Cafe has been warmly received by patrons.
Ghalya M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 21, wrote, "This place is so cute and creative. I love the concept of a coffee, books, and plants combo."
"This new cafe in South Pasadena has a very cool vibe," said Yelper Jacqueline W. "It reminds me of Northern California or Washington State. It's light and airy, filled with solid wooden tables, cool plants and interesting books."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lost Parrot Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-noon on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
food, Hoodline, South Pasadena
