FOOD & DRINK

Lost Parrot Cafe makes South Pasadena debut, with espresso, books and more

Photo: Winston S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee, books and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Lost Parrot Cafe, the new addition is located at 1929 Huntington Drive in South Pasadena.

Expect to find an assortment of signature espresso drinks and pastries, along with boutique merchandise offerings like unique books and plants.

Come start your morning with a popular California Golden latte, an apple vegan muffin or chocolate croissant.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Lost Parrot Cafe has been warmly received by patrons.

Ghalya M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 21, wrote, "This place is so cute and creative. I love the concept of a coffee, books, and plants combo."

"This new cafe in South Pasadena has a very cool vibe," said Yelper Jacqueline W. "It reminds me of Northern California or Washington State. It's light and airy, filled with solid wooden tables, cool plants and interesting books."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lost Parrot Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-noon on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSouth Pasadena
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News