Looking to chow down on some fresh Thai seafood fare? A new Melrose restaurant has you covered. Located at 4814 Melrose Ave., the new arrival is called Love Shrimp Thai Thai.
The eatery offers up seafood specialties like crawfish, fried soft-shell crab, salted fish fried rice, curry fried shrimp and Tae Chew -- a hot noodle soup with fish balls, ground pork, imitation crab meat, calamari and bean sprouts.
Traditional fare is also on hand such as Thai barbecue spare ribs, holy basil leaves with crispy pork, and fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanuts.
There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
Attamas S., who reviewed the new spot on June 23, wrote, "Their food is amazing! Especially the Cajun shrimp -- very juicy and tasty."
Head on over to check it out: Love Shrimp Thai Thai is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Love Shrimp Thai Thai debuts on Melrose, with fresh seafood and more
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News