Lucky Charms-themed beer on tap from Virginia brewery

Beer lovers in Virginia with a bent toward nostalgia might be excited about a new Lucky Charms-themed beer.The Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk is set to release an IPA inspired by the popular breakfast cereal on March 2.The beer is made with "house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more," according to the brewery.It will be available in 16 oz. cans for a limited time at select Virginia restaurants, bars and specialty bottle shops.