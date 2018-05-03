FOOD & DRINK

Lunetta Dining Room & Bar shoots for the moon in Santa Monica

Photo: H. D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new restaurant serving modern American fare has opened its doors in Santa Monica. The brainchild of chef Raphael Lunetta, Lunetta Dining Room & Bar is located at 2424 Pico Blvd. (near 25th St.), next door to its sister restaurant, Lunetta All Day.

Diners can expect seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and along the coast of California. Look for offerings that include diver sea scallops with roasted maitake mushrooms and escargot butter or jidori chicken with wood-fired grapes and parsnip puree. Dishes can be served individually or family style. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Vanessa B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 20, said, "The service here is impeccable and the ambience is beautiful! I can't wait to come back to impress some friends and also to check out Lunetta All Day next door!"

And John S. said, "The food was just great. Not overthought, just well prepared. Amazing octopus and sea bass. Unexpectedly, the rice side dish was great."

Interested? Venture out for dinner to see for yourself. Lunetta Dining Room & Bar is open from 6 p.m-11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News