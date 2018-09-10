FOOD & DRINK

Mad Chicken opens its doors in Santa Ana with wraps, wings and fried fare

Photo: Mad Chicken/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fried chicken and seafood spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 2800 N. Main St. in Santa Ana, the new arrival is called Mad Chicken.

The chicken stop -- with additional outposts in Wisconsin -- serves up fresh, antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken tenders, wings and sandwiches like the Mad CK Hoagie consisting of strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, provolone and mad sauce on a French sub roll.

Wraps, salads and seafood baskets are on offer as well, along with sides such as waffle fries, fried pickles, calamari and sweet corn. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Mad Chicken is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Cristian R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 6, wrote, "Great chicken with fair prices. Love it! I'm going to always come back --friendly staff too."

"One of the best wing places in OC!" added Yelper Ryan B. "Fresh food and very clean! Mad sauce is a must have!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mad Chicken is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
