Make Taco Tuesday happen everyday at these 5 new Los Angeles eateries

Nuestro Jacalito
21008 Sherman Way, Canoga Park
Photo: Peter W. / Yelp
Over in Canoga Park, Nuestro Jacalito is now serving up tacos, burritos and tortas.
With a five-star Yelp rating out two reviews, Nuestro Jacalito has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Heidi S., who reviewed Nuestro Jacalito on April 20, wrote, "First time the girls were friendly, great service, and they had some amazing salsa. The food was good."
Alex C. noted, "I have have been here on two occasions and I've had the beef quesadilla and burrito and they are delicious. The meat is seasoned well and prepared. The service was fast and friendly without sacrificing any flavor. I will definitely make this my regular Friday lunch break. "
Nuestro Jacalito is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
HomeState
5611 N Figueroa St., Unit 1, Highland Park
Photo: Homestate / Yelp
HomeState, located in Highland Park, is a Tex-Mex breakfast and brunch spot dishing up breakfast tacos, queso, frito pies and brisket.
Guests will find a decently sized menu which features breakfast tacos, including several vegetarian options. Order Migas, a mix of organic eggs scrambled with crispy corn strips, onion, cheese, or try the picadillo Anytime Tacos made with grass-fed ground beef, potato, carrots, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeno.
With a four-star rating out of 41 reviews on Yelp, HomeState has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Lauren M., who reviewed HomeState on April 20, wrote, "Tex-Mex is admittedly not my favorite. But sometimes, it's nice to have something besides street tacos. I feel like these tacos are a bit pricey, but the filling options are plentiful and fairly flavorful."
HomeState is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Surf N Turf Taco
10224 Balboa Blvd., North Hills
Photo: Stephanie L. / Yelp
Surf N Turf Taco, over in North Hills, is a spot to score tacos, burritos and quesadillas.
This joint is owned by brothers Robert and Andy who were "determined to offer the best tacos using top ingredients such as wild caught fish and quality meat."
The menu features the Turf Burrito, a choice of meat, rice, black beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, and chili sauce; the cheese quesadilla, served with cheese, avocado, onion and cilantro; and the Surf Taco, a choice of surf, avocado, cheese, cabbage, onion, cilantro, and Baja sauce.
Yelp users are generally positive about Surf N Turf Taco, which currently holds four stars out of 23 reviews on the site.
Yelper Tanya M., who was one of the first users to visit Surf N Turf Taco on March 10 wrote, "Surf N Turf Taco is amazing! We tried everything from the nachos to the chicken burritos. Everything was made fresh. Nothing was frozen."
Surf N Turf Taco is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Medtillas Taco Shop
1335 Willow St., Wholesale District
Photo: Sharon V. / Yelp
And over in the Wholesale District, food stand Medtillas Taco Shop is offering a new twist on the traditional tortilla recipe.
This newcomer specializes in hand-made, hemp-infused corn tortilla tacos. Though industrially processed hemp seed oil is used for the tortillas, a statement on the restaurant's website assures customers it does not contain any psychoactive properties.
On the menu, guests can expect tacos dorados with shredded lettuce, cheese, onions and salsa; tacos with potatoes lime, and onion; and tacos with shredded beef.
Medtillas Taco Shop's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Sean B., who reviewed Medtillas Taco Shop on March 28, wrote, "A little gem taco shop tucked away in the Arts District, DTLA. Give them a try, you won't be sorry. Definitely get the chorizo beans. Holy cow!"
Ashley D. noted, "Hella solid tacos! Way better then Chico's tacos! Awesome to have a new taco joint with super fast friendly service in the arts district. Pro tip: try the Idol Taco."
Yelper Nana B. wrote, "Great tacos. Very nostalgic for those of us who grew up in a Mexican household. Tacos Dorados de Papas con Slasa Roja was an easy weeknight meal. If you don't use the sauce there is really no point in eating the tacos. When it comes to this style of tacos, the salsa makes the taco."
Medtillas Taco Shop is open from noon-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Food With Love
11350 Saticoy St., Community Outreach Center, Sun Valley
Photo: Food with Love / Yelp
To round things up, Food With Love has opened up over in Sun Valley,
This new spot--connected to the Community Outreach Center , which provides surplus food and non-food items to those in need--offers seasonal and affordable food to the community. Nothing on the menu exceeds $5.
Guests can expect to see dishes like carnitas tacos with pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro, and cucumber crema; an al pastor burrito with achiote marinated pork, pineapple, pickled red onion, scallion, and queso fresco; and a carne asada burrito with cheese and fajita veggies.
Food With Love's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 26 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Hakob N., who reviewed Food With Love on April 4, wrote, "Simply wow! Some of the best Mexican food I've had outside of San Diego. The meats are very juicy and tasty, portions are generous and the cook is a really nice guy. Easily 5 stars and will definitely be back!"
Tim Y. noted, "This place is a gem. The chef is a nice dude - I just grabbed some tacos, burrito and quesadilla and it all tastes awesome. Prices are fantastic for what you get. Strongly recommend this place."
Yelper Cris I. wrote, "You would think the name of this place sounds really cheesy but once you hear the true meaning behind it's name, then it'll make perfect sense. Please drop by and patronize this shop. I promise, you will enjoy great food and at the same time, be able to extend help to the needy. Everyone's a winner!"
Food With Love is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)