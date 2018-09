Malibu Wines & Beer Garden debuts its newest tasting room in West Hills

Interested in a new wine tasting room? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 23130 Sherman Way in West Hills, Malibu Wines & Beer Garden is the winery's latest endeavor following its other outposts in Malibu and Long Beach.According to its website , this new tasting spot will feature both Semler and Saddlerock wine labels, along with a variety of regional craft brews and food on the weekends.Come explore diverse wine offerings sourced from grapes grown at Saddlerock Ranch -- a family-owned establishment nestled high above the California coastline. (You can check out the full wine list here .)Malibu Wines & Beer Garden has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.Melisa M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 9, wrote, "First time at the Malibu Wines & Beer Garden today and I definitely will be returning. My friends and I tried both wine flights, reds and lights, and they were delightful.""Really amazing!" added Yelper Lauren C. "The wine is great and the atmosphere is perfect! Wish we had more bar/restaurants like this in West Hills."Head on over to check it out: Malibu Wines & Beer Garden is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.