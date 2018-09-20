FOOD & DRINK

Malibu Wines & Beer Garden debuts its newest tasting room in West Hills

Photo: Jaymie N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in a new wine tasting room? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 23130 Sherman Way in West Hills, Malibu Wines & Beer Garden is the winery's latest endeavor following its other outposts in Malibu and Long Beach.

According to its website, this new tasting spot will feature both Semler and Saddlerock wine labels, along with a variety of regional craft brews and food on the weekends.

Come explore diverse wine offerings sourced from grapes grown at Saddlerock Ranch -- a family-owned establishment nestled high above the California coastline. (You can check out the full wine list here.)

Malibu Wines & Beer Garden has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Melisa M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 9, wrote, "First time at the Malibu Wines & Beer Garden today and I definitely will be returning. My friends and I tried both wine flights, reds and lights, and they were delightful."

"Really amazing!" added Yelper Lauren C. "The wine is great and the atmosphere is perfect! Wish we had more bar/restaurants like this in West Hills."

Head on over to check it out: Malibu Wines & Beer Garden is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
