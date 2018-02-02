A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Chatsworth, called Maru Sushi Bar, is located at 21515 Devonshire St.
This new spot--which replaces the former Straw Hat Pizza--specializes in nigiri sushi, sashimi, specialty rolls, noodles, and a variety of sides.
On the menu, expect to see signature rolls like "Yellowtail Delight" with spicy tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado and jalapeno; Cajun tuna with spicy crab, scallop, salmon tempura and red onion; and mango salmon with crab, avocado and cucumber.
Look for sides as well, such as gyoza dumplings, fried tofu, mixed tempura, sesame chicken and more.
Rounding things out is a selection of red and white wines, hot or cold sake and Japanese beers on draft.
The new addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 40 reviews on Yelp.
Nicky N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 28, said: "I am so ecstatic that there is a better sushi spot in Chatsworth. Not only was the food outstanding, but so was the service."
Yelper Heather B. added: "In my opinion, there is always room for good sushi restaurants. I can say unequivocally that Maru Sushi Bar qualifies as a very good sushi restaurant."
Arev L. said: "OMG. Seriously, I walked out from this place almost throwing up because I ate too much. It was so good."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Maru Sushi Bar is open weekdays from 11:30am-2:30pm, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-10 p.m., Saturday from noon-2:30 p.m., and Sunday-Thursday from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
'Maru Sushi Bar' opens in Chatsworth
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories