'Mason's Dumpling Shop' Opens Its Doors In Highland Park

A new Chinese spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Mason's Dumpling Shop, the new arrival is located at 5803 N. Figueroa St. in Highland Park.

This newcomer is from the same folks behind the popular San Gabriel Valley dumpling purveyor, Luscious Dumplings, and specializes in house-made soup dumplings, steam buns, and rice plates.

On the menu, expect to see dumplings like boiled chive with pork, egg and shrimp; steamed crab and pork soup dumplings; pan-fried beef and cheese; and pan-fried chive pockets with pork, egg, and glass noodles.

There's also a selection of rice bowls, such as Angus stewed beef or stewed pork belly over rice; steam buns with beef or pork; and a variety of appetizers like baby bok choy with oyster sauce and spicy wood ear mushrooms.

With a four-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp so far, Mason's Dumpling Shop is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Eugene U., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 14th, said: "Great food, great prices, and really clean restaurant.

The dumplings are fantastic. Pork pan fried dumplings are awesome. Piping hot (be careful when you bite into them), juicy, with a crispy, chewy skin."

Yelper Frank C. added: "Everything's handmade! What's not to love about it! It's also healthier than my average lunch or dinner diet. You have to ask for recommendations in case you don't know what to order."

And Oliver C. said: "If you like your dumplings piping hot and flavorful as heck, Mason's Dumpling Shop is the place to get your grub on. I've always been a fan of Luscious Dumplings (parent company of Mason's Dumplings)."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mason's Dumpling Shop is open Wednesday-Monday from 11am-9pm. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
