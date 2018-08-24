FOOD & DRINK

Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica

Photo: Massilia/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Marseille-inspired brasserie has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Massilia, the new addition is located at 1445 Fourth St. in Santa Monica.

Expect to find a dining menu curated with culinary influences from Italy, Spain, Morocco and the South of France, ranging from bistro classics and breakfast croissants to housemade pastas and Mediterranean fare.

Menu offerings include pan-seared calamari, eight-hour braised lamb shank with cabernet sauce, Moroccan tajine and spaghetti alle vongole -- an Italian pasta dish with Manila clams, garlic, parsley and pepper flakes.

A unique cocktail program is on offer as well, featuring handcrafted cocktails based around spirits from the South of France and Italy. Come indulge in a refreshing glass of Champagne with creme de cassis or sip on the Provencal Mule, a blend of Beluga vodka, rose liqueur, ginger syrup, club soda and lime. (You can view the full menu here.)

Massilia has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Stephanie S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 19, wrote, "Beautiful, hip design, with a comfortable outdoor patio unique in Santa Monica. Delicious, flavorful food and very friendly waitstaff."

"Best meal I've had in a while!" added Yelper Donna L. "The food is amazing, the decor is beautiful and elegantly appointed, and the hospitality is excellent. The tuna and grapefruit salad was well done, and all of the pastas were fresh made and perfectly balanced."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Massilia is open from 7 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 7-2 a.m. daily.
