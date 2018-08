Matcha-cha debuts in Sawtelle with photo-ready soft serve

The Instagram-worthy Matcha-cha is the newest spot to score matcha-flavored ice cream and frozen yogurt desserts. Located at 11301 W. Olympic Blvd., Ste. 122, the sweet arrival is a welcome addition to Sawtelle.The shop's fresh color scheme of pastel pinks and greens extends to the treats, which are close-up ready against the backdrop walls of pink flowers and green banana leaves.Flavors consist of matcha, deep matcha, strawberry or twist, with the option of a homemade waffle bowl or cone. Top off your creation with mochi balls, adzuki beans and matcha powder. Unsweetened teas, coffee, smoothies and floats are also available.Matcha-cha has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp.Natalie D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 23, said, "Tucked away in a corner is Matcha-cha, where they serve specialty soft-serve ice cream and drinks. I'm not usually too crazy on matcha but I really enjoyed their strawberry and matcha swirl soft serve. The flavors were all very subtle and refreshing."And Sandy N. added , "Reminded me of the matcha soft cream we had in Kyoto. The matcha is the real deal, and I love the homemade waffle bowl. The matcha drizzle was nice and strong-tasting. I'll be coming back!"Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Matcha-cha is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.