FOOD & DRINK

After popular one-day return, McDonald's is now distributing 20 million packets of Szechuan sauce

EMBED </>More Videos

Beginning Monday, fans of McDonald's Szechuan sauce can enjoy it once again, and, this time, there will be more available. (McDonald's/Facebook)

Fans of McDonald's Szechuan sauce can enjoy it once again, and, this time, there is more available.

The fast food chain announced that it will distribute 20 million packets of the popular condiment. Feb. 26 was the first day it became available.

Back in October, fans lined up when several locations around the country participated in a one-day limited release of the sauce. At the time, McDonald's released a statement saying that it had underestimated demand.

"Between the costumes, the memes and the cross-state travel, you, the fans, showed us what you got," the statement read. "And our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn't near enough to meet that demand."

The sauce dates back to a limited run in 1998 to promote the Disney film Mulan. Fans had lobbied to bring the sauce back after it appeared in a recent episode of the animated series Rick and Morty.

As for this release, McDonald's said it would be given out "with a qualifying purchase, while supplies last (which this time around, we hope is a while)."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'sfast food restaurantu.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News