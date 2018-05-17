FOOD & DRINK

Medidate Coffee brings date seed coffee and more to DTLA

Photo: Medidate Coffee/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving a healthy alternative to traditional coffee? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Downtown, called Medidate Coffee, is located at 548 S. Spring St., Suite 110.

Hip Cuisine Inc., a growing global health food purveyor, is behind the new endeavor, with plans to open additional locations throughout the country, according to a press release.

The spot specializes in a powerful libation and Mediterranean staple known as date seed coffee -- a high-fiber drink, the company says, that is believed to "nourish the body and calm the mind" while boosting energy levels.

Premium lattes are available including flavors such as coconut caramel and almond date seed. Fresh juices and smoothies are also on offer -- perfect for the summer months just around the corner.

With a solid five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Medidate Coffee seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Tasha H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 29, said, "Medidate Coffee is amazing! The taste is better (less acidic) than coffee but it's 100 percent caffeine free."

Yelper Kedar D. added, "This is a small shop serving date seed coffee, a delectable drink that is something like a cross between tea and coffee in terms of taste and consistency."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Medidate Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
