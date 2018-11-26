Mediterranean cafe and confectionery Sheera debuts in Beverly Hills

A new cafe and confectionery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Beverly Hills, called Sheera, is located at 443 N. Bedford Dr.
Sheera creates artisanal confections with premium dates imported from the Mediterranean, chocolate, nuts and other toppings. Specialties include baklava as well as dates dipped in 100 percent Belgian chocolate, then sprinkled with toppings like glazed oranges, crushed pistachios or sesame seeds. Yelpers also rave about the cafe's coffee and floral lattes.
The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Wes D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 16, wrote, "Sheera is my favorite coffee shop in Los Angeles. The coffee is amazing. Try one of their creative and special lattes in combination with the freshly imported dates. An absolute gourmet treat!"
And Shant M. wrote, "Really enjoyed the baklava and the gourmet stuffed dates (especially the dates stuffed with pistachios). Make sure to try their authentic and flavorful teas and coffee."
Head on over to check it out: Sheera is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineBeverly Hills
foodHoodlineBeverly Hills