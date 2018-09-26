Mediterranean chain Cava comes to Pasadena

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. The new addition to Pasadena, called Cava, is located at 345 S. Lake Ave.
The fast-growing national chain -- with locations situated across the United States -- features build-your-own Mediterranean bowls and salads. Diners choose from a selection of proteins, grains, vegetables and dips.
Menu offerings include spreads like jalapeno-infused feta mousse and roasted red pepper hummus, along with toppings such as spicy lamb meatballs, pickled banana peppers and Sriracha Greek yogurt. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 55 reviews on Yelp so far, Cava is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Daniel Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote, "This is possibly the future of what food service and restaurant standards needs to be -- fresh, friendly, quick and, best of all, extremely bomb!"
Yelper Natali K. added, "Quick and delicious. Great concept! Will definitely be coming back here at least once a week!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cava is open from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
