FOOD & DRINK

Mediterranean chain Cava comes to Pasadena

Photo: Cava/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. The new addition to Pasadena, called Cava, is located at 345 S. Lake Ave.

The fast-growing national chain -- with locations situated across the United States -- features build-your-own Mediterranean bowls and salads. Diners choose from a selection of proteins, grains, vegetables and dips.

Menu offerings include spreads like jalapeno-infused feta mousse and roasted red pepper hummus, along with toppings such as spicy lamb meatballs, pickled banana peppers and Sriracha Greek yogurt. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 55 reviews on Yelp so far, Cava is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Daniel Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote, "This is possibly the future of what food service and restaurant standards needs to be -- fresh, friendly, quick and, best of all, extremely bomb!"

Yelper Natali K. added, "Quick and delicious. Great concept! Will definitely be coming back here at least once a week!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cava is open from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinePasadena
FOOD & DRINK
Ruby's Shake Shop debuts in North Hollywood, with shakes, burgers and more
Macadamia nuts under recall due to possible E. coli
'Component cooking' concept could pare down your time in the kitchen
Pink's offering 78-cent chili dogs to celebrate anniversary
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape in Oxnard
Burglary reported at Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home
Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, Chipotle kick off 'Dine and Donate'
ICE: DTLA murder suspect had been deported 6 times
Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B
Young baseball fan with rare disorder left in tears after being scolded at game
Fullerton PD offers new training for active-shooter situations
Camera found inside Rancho Palos Verdes city hall restroom
Show More
Firefighters save 3-year-old's birthday party after friends cancel
LA training program sends its students from prison to the kitchen
Bill Cosby star to stay on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Lakers hold first practice with LeBron
Macadamia nuts under recall due to possible E. coli
More News