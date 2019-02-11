Mediterranean eats: 3 new spots to try in Los Angeles

Sebastian's Mediterranean Cuisine
309 W. 7th St.
Photo: Eric B./Yelp
Sebastian's Mediterranean Cuisine is a Mediterranean and Italian spot.
The restaurant offers traditional Mediterranean dishes. On the menu, look for tzatziki, falafel, tabouleh, shish kebab and beef and lamb gyros.
Sebastian's Mediterranean Cuisine's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Andrew S. noted, "Love this place. The food is well prepared and cooked to perfection. This new Mediterranean bistro is very affordable and well worth a visit."
Yelper Laurie D. wrote, "In a word? Wow. Everything was top notch! The gyros are overflowing with meat, which is tender and flavored to perfection. Tzatziki is creamy, not runny, and full of yum. Service is super friendly, too."
Sebastian's Mediterranean Cuisine is open from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Berlins
3500 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown
Photo: Rachael S./Yelp
Berlins is a Mediterranean, Turkish and German spot.
The spot offers German-style doner kebabs with choice of beef/lamb, chicken or vegetable on freshly baked bread, lavash wrap, salad or rice.
Yelp users are excited about Berlins, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Yelper John L., who reviewed it on Jan. 9, wrote, "I am happy to see that Berlins opened. I went there and tried a salad with the lambbeef combo, all the veggies, and both Chef's Special and Tzatziki sauces."
And Ralph B. wrote, "The ingredients are fresh and delicious. Their combos are definitely a lot of food -- in particular fries are great, but you might need a partner to help take them down."
Berlins is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Jolie
2922 N. Beverly Glen Cir., Beverly Crest
Photo: Jolie/Yelp
Jolie is a French and Mediterranean restaurant and bar.
The menu features French and Mediterranean inspired dishes, including Moroccan couscous, salad Nicoise and Basque chicken.
Jolie currently holds four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Shaun L., who was one of the first users to visit Jolie on Dec. 12, wrote, "The ambiance was great with great music and a full bar. The food was well-balanced, definitely on the flavorful and rich side. Cocktails were amazing too, with a good balance of strength and sweetness. "
Yelper Cory G. wrote, "The venue is lovely and has a sophisticated, but casual feel. The food was generally delicious."
Jolie is open from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.