FOOD & DRINK

Melrose gets a new cafe: MaVie Cafe

Photo: MaVie Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called MaVie Cafe, the new arrival is located at 345 N. La Brea Ave. in Melrose.

The restaurant offers a menu of crepes, buckwheat toasts, salad and baked goods. Savory crepes include burger, smoked salmon and slow-cooked barbecue short ribs; sweet crepes include maple syrup and butter, hazelnut spread and lemon juice, butter and sugar. (Explore the menu here.)

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Emma M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 27, wrote, "The menu has a selection of very creative and gastronomic savory and sweet crepes. ... I love the terrace and the open view on the kitchen."

Yelper Amelia M. added, "The cafe is super cute and cozy. The menu has something for everyone. There's a lovely wine list and the atmosphere is friendly, welcoming and authentic."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. MaVie Cafe is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Ichiban Ramen and Teriyaki brings noodle soup and more to Sandpointe
Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Anaheim's best sports bars and more
Super Bowl 2019: Delicious recipes from ABC7
Express 15 Kosher brings kosher Chinese fare to Crestview
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Strong storm begins soaking parts of SoCal
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas ahead of major storm
2 arrested in Texas in connection to fatal Inglewood Christmas shooting
Voluntary evacuations ordered for Holy Fire areas ahead of big storm
Mongols Motorcycle Club vows to fight trademark loss
LAPD employee charged with murders of wife, teen son
Hollywood intersection closed due to suspicious package
Cuba meteor: Reports of meteorite falling in town in western Cuba
Show More
Space Mountain reopens after man climbs off during ride
Mexico earthquake: 6.6-magnitude quake hits Chiapas
LA city attorney declines to file charges against Michael Avenatti
Virginia governor apologizes for racist imagery in yearbook
Family sues IE hotel after father dies of Legionnaires' Disease
More News