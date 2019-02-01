Melrose gets a new cafe: MaVie Cafe

A new cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called MaVie Cafe, the new arrival is located at 345 N. La Brea Ave. in Melrose.
The restaurant offers a menu of crepes, buckwheat toasts, salad and baked goods. Savory crepes include burger, smoked salmon and slow-cooked barbecue short ribs; sweet crepes include maple syrup and butter, hazelnut spread and lemon juice, butter and sugar. (Explore the menu here.)
The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Emma M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 27, wrote, "The menu has a selection of very creative and gastronomic savory and sweet crepes. ... I love the terrace and the open view on the kitchen."
Yelper Amelia M. added, "The cafe is super cute and cozy. The menu has something for everyone. There's a lovely wine list and the atmosphere is friendly, welcoming and authentic."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. MaVie Cafe is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles