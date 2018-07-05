FOOD & DRINK

Melrose gets a new low-key sushi bar: Fish Eight By Jinpachi

Photo: Fisheight B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new casual sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Fish Eight by Jinpachi, the new arrival is situated in Melrose at 7368 Melrose Ave.

The eatery is owned and operated by chef Hirotaka Fujita, Eater Los Angeles reports, the same mind behind upscale Hollywood sushi staple Jinpachi.

Traditional sushi and sashimi offerings are on hand such as sea urchin, fresh water eel, toro and spicy tuna with crispy rice.

Come try one of the spots many handcrafted rolls or a sushi taco with seafood options ranging from blue crab and salmon skin to shrimp tempura and spicy scallop.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.

Danny T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the sushi bar on June 22, wrote, "The Eater LA article brought me here and I was not disappointed! I came for the chirashi bowl and left very happy and satisfied! You get quite a bit of fish in this bowl. All of it, delicious!"

"I'm a regular at Jinpachi in West Hollywood and had to try their new restaurant," wrote Yelper Ryan S. "The quality is just as good, but the prices are even more affordable. I really enjoyed the sushi tacos, they're a must try!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Fish Eight by Jinpachi is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 2:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:30-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News