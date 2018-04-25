Mendocino Farms makes its delicious debut in Brentwood with sandwiches and more

A new spot to score sandwiches and salads has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 11911 San Vicente Blvd., Ste. 100. in Brentwood, the new arrival is called Mendocino Farms.
This new location turns the flavors associated with fine dining entrees into sandwiches and more.
With about 30 different sandwich options to choose from, there's something for everyone. Try the Peruvian steak sandwich with Oaxacan cheese, herb aioli, red onions, tomatoes and shredded romaine on a panini-pressed torta bun.
Looking for some vegan fare? The vegan bahn mi has you covered. This sandwich creation is made with organic marinated and baked tofu, veganaise, sweet chili sauce, housemade pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, jalapenos and cilantro on a panini-pressed ciabatta. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Mendocino Farms seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Megan J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 19, said: "This is my new favorite place in Brentwood! Overall, fantastic customer service, amazing food, friendly employees, and fair prices. I will definitely be back."
And Allie L. said: "The Mendocino Farms chain was brilliant in picking Brentwood as their next location. It doesn't stray far from what you'll get at any of their others - clean, modern decor, amazing service, fresh, high quality food, and a seasonal menu that rotates every 3 months, keeping you coming back for more."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mendocino Farms is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
