Mendoki brings authentic yatai-style noodles to Costa Mesa

A new Asian fusion spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Mendoki, the new addition is located at 675 Paularino Ave., Suite C, and features authentic yatai-style noodles traditionally found on the streets of Hakata, Japan.
There are six different kinds of ramen on the menu, including spicy tonkotsu, cha-shu consisting of a pork broth with sliced pork belly; and shoyu with soy sauce and chicken broth.
Additionally, you'll find add-in toppings and side orders such as karaage (fried chicken), curry and rice.
The fresh arrival has gotten solid reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp.
Raymond W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new restaurant, wrote, "I ordered the dipping ramen and the pork tonkotsu as well. I thoroughly enjoyed both as the broth tasted creamy but very light."
"If you have lived in Japan for some time, this place will evoke nostalgia," said Yelper Eric C. "Their tsukemen (dipping noodles) is prepared in exactly the same way as those in Tokyo. You can even ask for soup-wari (dilute the dipping broth and make it drinkable) after you are done with your noodles. However, as in Japan, this option is not explained on the menu. Those not in the know may try to drink it directly and dismiss it as too salty."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mendoki is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 3:30-9:30 p.m. daily.
