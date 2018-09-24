FOOD & DRINK

Mestizo brings artisan coffee and berry bowls to East Hollywood

Photo: Kyle M./Yelp

Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Mestizo, the new addition is located at 4876 Fountain Ave. in East Hollywood.

On the menu, look for artisan offerings such as Turkish coffee, mestizo/drip and flat whites, as well as classic espresso drinks like lattes and mochas. (You can check out the full list here.)

Pastries and crisp toasts are on offer as well, along with a "berry" menu featuring bowls filled with healthy ingredients like granola, almond milk, acai, fruit, chia seeds and more. (See the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, Mestizo has been warmly received by patrons.

Rachael D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 26, wrote, "Excellent flat white, nice pastries and a relaxed atmosphere. We live right next door and we will definitely be back to try more off the menu."

"This neighborhood finally got a coffee shop and it's a very nice one at that!" wrote Yelper Kyle M. "I really enjoyed my drip brew, smoothie and the hospitable attentive service. I'll be back!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Mestizo is open from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
