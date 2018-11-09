Mexican eats: 3 new places to savor in Santa Monica

Azule Taqueria
1315 Third St. Promenade, Santa Monica
Photo: Azule Taqueria/Yelp
Azule Taqueria is a spot to score tacos and more that comes courtesy of K2 Restaurants, the same group behind cocktail bar Estrella and The Gallery Food Hall.
"Go ahead and feed your spirit" with tacos made using fresh ingredients like cilantro-grilled Mahi, slow-braised barbacoa, charred pineapple, avocado slaw and grilled cactus. (You can check out the full menu here.) Every Tuesday, tacos are half off all day.
With a four-star Yelp rating out 11 reviews, Azule Taqueria has been getting positive attention.
"This place was amazing," shared Yelper Maria N. "The tacos with jicama instead of tortillas were delicious."
Azule Taqueria is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
Prima Cocina
1405 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
Photo: Prima Cocina/Yelp
Prima Cocina is a fusion spot blending the culinary heritage of mainland Mexico "with the lighter, ocean-inspired, unique coastal cooking of the Baja peninsula," says the eatery on its website.
Look for a natural, produce-driven approach with menu offerings like chicken albondigas soup; grilled shrimp tacos with chile mayo; and Baja carnitas made with roasted crispy pork, herbs and salsa roja. (See the full menu here.)
Yelp users are still warming up to Prima Cocina, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 30 reviews on the site.
And Yelper S R., said, "It was delightful! The fish tacos were so delicious, unique and flavorful -- some of the best tortillas I've ever had. I will gladly order this again."
Prima Cocina is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Punta Cabras
930 Broadway, Santa Monica
PHOTO: punta cabras/YELP
Punta Cabras is a bar and Mexican spot -- formerly known as Tacos Punta Cabras -- that's situated just blocks away from the Santa Monica pier, featuring a more substantial menu than its predecessor alongside its original chefs.
On the menu, expect to find modern Mexican cuisine in the form of "crobster" taquitos with crab and lobster, cauliflower ceviche with cashew cream and Baja bouillabaisse -- a stew consisting of halibut, mussels, shrimp, lobster, scallop, rouille, ciabatta and lobster broth. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 128 reviews on Yelp, Punta Cabras has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Angela R., who was one of the first users to visit Punta Cabras on Oct. 27, wrote, "What a fantastic new Mexican restaurant in Santa Monica! The chicken tinga nachos were divine!"
Punta Cabras is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.