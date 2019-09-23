Food & Drink

Mexican-sushi chef from East L.A. owns 3 restaurants after serving time in prison, turning his life around

By
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- There are sushi fans and there are Mexican-food fans, those who identify with both are making their way to 'El Sushi Loco'.

A restaurant owned by Francisco 'Frank' Mendoza, an East Los Angeles native, who's been serving Mexican sushi since 2010.

"It was originated from a nephew of mine named Jose who works with me," said Mendoza. "He was a suchero (sushi master), that's what they call them in Culiacan, Sinaloa."

Mendoza's nephew taught him the craft and they opened up a sushi cart, which was originally a hot dog they bought off of Craigslist ad.

The cart is symbolic of the struggles Mendoza experienced earlier in life: failure, abandonment, drugs, alcohol and even prison.

"I was able to, you know, really use prison to turn my life around," said Mendoza. "I should have been dead by now."

Nine years later after being released from prison, Mendoza now owns three 'Sushi Loco' restaurants and manages 120 employees.

"Now at 44 years old, my life is whole," Mendoza said. "I found my purpose in life and that is to give back through food."

More about the restaurants here: http://elsushiloco.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeles countylos angeles areadowneyla puentepomonacommunity journalistfoodmexicanin the communitysushi
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly shooting outside medical warehouse in Moreno Valley
Tanker hauling fuel catches fire, closes 405 lanes in Westchester
OC high school confirms racist taunting at football game
Axe-wielding suspect allegedly damages multiple cars in OC neighborhood
California the most diverse state in the nation, study says
South Pasadena calling in goats to work on fire-prone hills
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
Show More
Sepulveda Basin encampment cleanup resumes ahead of wildfire dangers
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Swedish activist gives passionate speech addressing world leaders at UN Climate Change Summit
Dry shampoo can explodes, shatters car's sunroof
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Riverside
More TOP STORIES News