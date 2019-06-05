LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time, there is an all-California Michelin restaurant guide.
No Los Angeles County restaurants got three stars -- very few restaurants do -- but six got the coveted two stars.
Here are the restaurants with two stars:
-n/ naka in Culver City
-Providence in Los Angeles
-Somni in Beverly Hills
-Sushi Ginza Onodera in West Hollywood
-Urasawa, also in Beverly Hills
-Vespertine in Culver City
For the full list, click here.
Michelin reveals all-California restaurant guide
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News