Food & Drink

Michelin reveals all-California restaurant guide

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time, there is an all-California Michelin restaurant guide.

No Los Angeles County restaurants got three stars -- very few restaurants do -- but six got the coveted two stars.

Here are the restaurants with two stars:

-n/ naka in Culver City
-Providence in Los Angeles
-Somni in Beverly Hills
-Sushi Ginza Onodera in West Hollywood
-Urasawa, also in Beverly Hills
-Vespertine in Culver City

