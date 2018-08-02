Mild Sauce brings a classic Chicago favorite to South Carthay

Looking to chow down on a meal served with Chicago's famous sauce? This new spot has you covered. The new addition to South Carthay, called Mild Sauce, is located at 8500 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite B.
According to its website, the eatery is on a mission to "bring Chicago's iconic mild sauce to the Chicago community in Los Angeles, as well as to introduce its sweet taste to Southern California."
The menu features everything from fried chicken breasts and wings to fresh catfish and shrimp, along with sides like okra, hot peppers and more.
Drizzle Chicago's staple sauce over your meal or carry it to go in an 8-ounce tub. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp so far, the new chicken shop is getting mixed feedback from clientele.
Shawnte' H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "I ordered a two-piece meal. This was two full pieces of chicken, french fries and a slice of bread, drizzled with the infamous mild sauce! ... It was sweet and savory. I was worried about it being too spicy, but it was far from that."
"Great crispy fried chicken," said Yelper Jenn M. "Takes awhile to make. Be ready to wait. Disappointed -- surprised to find out that the sauce is, drum roll please ... ketchup."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mild Sauce is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-7 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles