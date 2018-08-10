FOOD & DRINK

Mj Fine Wines opens its doors in Irvine

Photo: Xuanni P./Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of some wine or other libations? A new business has you covered. The fresh addition to the Northwood neighborhood, called MJ Fine Wines, is located at 13925 Yale Ave., Suite 155.

Expect to find an assortment of specialty wines hailing from different regions around the world, from Napa Valley and Bordeaux to Burgundy, France, and areas of Italy.

Wines in all varieties are on offer, along with a selection of spirits and bar accessories.

With just one review on Yelp so far, MJ Fine Wines has already made a positive impression.

Ran Vivian W., who reviewed the new store on Aug. 4, wrote, "I love wine! I love MJ Fine Wines! It's an amazing shop in the area. There are a lot of different wines here, and I can always find what I want."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. MJ Fine Wines is open from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineIrvine
FOOD & DRINK
New Mediterranean spot Shefa Express opens its doors in Valley Glen
Tokyo-based ramen chain Menya Musashi comes to Sawtelle
From sliders to saké: What's trending on the LA food scene?
Fried confections: Top 5 spots for doughnuts in Newport Beach
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Holy Fire explodes to 18,137 acres in Lake Elsinore area
Deputies shoot suspect in Lakewood after he steals taser
VIDEO: Time-lapse footage shows Holy Fire progression
Holy Fire arson suspect makes bizarre court appearance; bail set at $1M
Dozens of fake Trump stars fill Hollywood Walk of Fame
$35K reward offered in search of Carson native's killer
2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Riverside
Corona man watches his home almost burn from security cameras
Show More
9-year-old killed, 2 others injured in rollover crash in Moorpark
Actor Casey Affleck opens up about harassment allegations
Missing woman found dead along with man in Westlake shooting
Amber Alert canceled after 18-month-old taken from Arleta home
Trump says protesting NFL players should 'be happy, be cool!'
More News