Mj Fine Wines opens its doors in Irvine

In need of some wine or other libations? A new business has you covered. The fresh addition to the Northwood neighborhood, called MJ Fine Wines, is located at 13925 Yale Ave., Suite 155.
Expect to find an assortment of specialty wines hailing from different regions around the world, from Napa Valley and Bordeaux to Burgundy, France, and areas of Italy.
Wines in all varieties are on offer, along with a selection of spirits and bar accessories.
With just one review on Yelp so far, MJ Fine Wines has already made a positive impression.
Ran Vivian W., who reviewed the new store on Aug. 4, wrote, "I love wine! I love MJ Fine Wines! It's an amazing shop in the area. There are a lot of different wines here, and I can always find what I want."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. MJ Fine Wines is open from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
