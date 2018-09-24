Mobile eats: Santa Ana's 5 favorite inexpensive food trucks

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable food trucks in Santa Ana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Taco Rigoberto's Bros
Photo: Paul N./Yelp
Topping the list is Taco Rigoberto's Bros. Often located at 201 S. Mountain View St. in Riverview West, it is the highest-rated affordable food truck in Santa Ana, boasting 4.5 stars out of 277 reviews on Yelp.
Expect to find low-priced burritos and tortas, along with dollar tacos such as carnitas, chicken, chorizo and beef tongue.
"I'm bummed I didn't find this place earlier because the tacos here are bomb!" wrote Yelper Danny L. "Demolished three carne asada and one adobada taco. The meats are seasoned very well and the tacos come fully loaded with lettuce, onions, cilantro and green salsa verde sauce."
2. Taqueria Ayutla Oaxaca
Photo: Ivy C./Yelp
Next up is Taqueria Ayutla Oaxaca, situated at 2773 S. Main St. With 4.5 stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican food truck has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.
Come try authentic Mexican offerings like carne asada, lengua (beef tongue) and chorizo tacos, packed with onions, cilantro and hot sauce.
3. Alebrije's Grill
Photo: Andrew K./Yelp
Alebrije's Grill, located at Cubbon and South Main streets, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly food truck 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews.
On the menu, look for inexpensive offerings like quesadillas, tortas, gorditas, tostadas and more.
"The acorazado was amazing," shared Yelper Tony T. "It was huge -- thick tortilla on the bottom, with tomato-flavored rice, barbecued beef, chiles, tomatoes, avocados and cotija cheese."
4. TCW Tacos Churros & Wings
Photo: Cindy T./Yelp
TCW Tacos Churros & Wings, a food truck that offers chicken wings, churros and tacos in Thornton Park, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 142 Yelp reviews.
The mobile eatery specializes in gourmet street tacos, classic New York-style buffalo wings and Mexico City-style churros, made using quality ingredients and served at an affordable price.
Interested? Head on over to 1328 W. Central to see for yourself. Check out the spot's Facebook page here to stay up to date on its current location.
5. Mariscos El Yaqui
Photo: Andrew K./Yelp
Then there's Mariscos El Yaqui, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the food truck and Mexican spot by heading over to 1607-1699 S. Broadway.
Menu offerings include fresh tostadas, tacos and ceviche, as well as specialty cocktails and cervezas.
Yelper Cici M., who reviewed the mobile joint on Sept. 12, wrote, "This place is amazing! Las tostadas de pesado are bomb! I mix them with the aguachiles (which is extremely spicy) and it gives them an amazing taste!"