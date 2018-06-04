FOOD & DRINK

Mobile pizza oven Fahrenheit LA puts down roots in El Sereno

Photo: Randy Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 4726 Huntington Dr. S. in El Sereno, the new addition is called Fahrenheit LA.

Caterer John McLellan, who has been traveling with a mobile pizza oven since leaving his job in corporate America several years ago, now offers his Neapolitan-style pies at his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, complete with outdoor patio.

Found in the former Cafecito space, Fahrenheit LA displays a concise menu of traditional styles, like pepperoni and Margherita, alongside the more inventive El Jefe (pepperoni with pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro and Sriracha mayo) and olive oil-based options. The flour is imported from Italy, and the wood-fired oven is stoked to a crust-singeing 900 degrees.

Fahrenheit LA is already attracting fans, with a 4.5-star rating from 12 reviews on Yelp.

Laura Beth A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 23, said, "This place is great! The outdoor seating, the staff and the delicious pizza is definitely worth trying. The prices are right, with the most expensive pizza being $14!"

And Randy Z. added, "Great food, great pizza -- stoked it is in the neighborhood! Reasonable prices, friendly staff."

Head on over to check it out: Fahrenheit LA is open from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10 p.m. on Friday, noon-10 p.m. on Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
