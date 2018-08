Modern bar and eatery Eve American Bistro now open in Westlake

A modern American bar and restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Westlake, called Eve American Bistro , is located at 1250 W. Seventh St. in the newly renovated Mayfair Hotel.The eatery is named after a Raymond Chandler short story, Eater Los Angeles reports , one of the leading mystery authors of the 20th century.Helmed by executive chef Scott Cummings -- season 12 winner of Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" -- Eve's menu features seasonal, organic ingredients for a softer take on traditional European bistro offerings such as playful brunch additions, rotisserie dishes and a customizable raw bar.Come try specialties like charred marrow with fava and porcini ragout; crab deviled eggs with pink peppercorn; and braised beef cheek with ricotta and spinach gnocchi, peas and agro dolce -- an Italian sweet and sour sauce. (See the full menu here .)The new bistro has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.Tap F., who reviewed the new spot on July 29, wrote, "We enjoyed the oysters, tuna tartare and mussels. For dessert, I do recommend the pistachio creme brulee -- not a traditional creme brulee, but pretty interesting. Not overwhelmingly too sweet (which I like), but delicious!""This is my absolute favorite restaurant in downtown LA," shared Yelper Alicia E. "The rotisserie chicken breast is the best!"Head on over to check it out: Eve American Bistro is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Sunday.