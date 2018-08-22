Modern bar and eatery Eve American Bistro now open in Westlake

A modern American bar and restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Westlake, called Eve American Bistro, is located at 1250 W. Seventh St. in the newly renovated Mayfair Hotel.
The eatery is named after a Raymond Chandler short story, Eater Los Angeles reports, one of the leading mystery authors of the 20th century.
Helmed by executive chef Scott Cummings -- season 12 winner of Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" -- Eve's menu features seasonal, organic ingredients for a softer take on traditional European bistro offerings such as playful brunch additions, rotisserie dishes and a customizable raw bar.
Come try specialties like charred marrow with fava and porcini ragout; crab deviled eggs with pink peppercorn; and braised beef cheek with ricotta and spinach gnocchi, peas and agro dolce -- an Italian sweet and sour sauce. (See the full menu here.)
The new bistro has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Tap F., who reviewed the new spot on July 29, wrote, "We enjoyed the oysters, tuna tartare and mussels. For dessert, I do recommend the pistachio creme brulee -- not a traditional creme brulee, but pretty interesting. Not overwhelmingly too sweet (which I like), but delicious!"
"This is my absolute favorite restaurant in downtown LA," shared Yelper Alicia E. "The rotisserie chicken breast is the best!"
Head on over to check it out: Eve American Bistro is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles