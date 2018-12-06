FOOD & DRINK

Modern Man's Barber opens up shop in Yorba Linda

Photo: Modern Man's Barber/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new barber shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 20469 Yorba Linda Blvd. inside Sola Salon Studios, the fresh addition is called Modern Man's Barber.

The business comes courtesy of Eddie Lopez, explains the spot on its website, who has several years of experience in men's hair cutting, beard trimming, coloring and more.

Women and children cuts are also available and appointments can be made over the phone, via text or through its website here.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Modern Man's Barber is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Dakota V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 17, wrote, "I'm extremely picky with how I like my hair and usually jump around to different stylists, but Eddie gets it. I'm confident at this point that I can just come in, tell him to do his work and leave satisfied."

"Eddie definitely knows what he's doing when it comes to cutting and styling for guys who know what they want, or even if you don't," shared Yelper Chris B. "I've seen him a couple of times now, and both times I really had no idea how I wanted to have my hair cut... I told him, do whatever you want man, and Eddie did not disappoint!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Modern Man's Barber is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. (It's closed on Wednesday and Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineYorba Linda
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12
From virtual reality to sushi eats: Check out the freshest new businesses to launch in Santa Ana
Proposal calls to require vegan option at LA entertainment venues
3 new Italian spots in Los Angeles
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
SoCal storm: More rain soaks region Thursday
Crash involving up to 13 vehicles blocks WB 60 in Moreno Valley
Bush, president and patriarch, is home for Texas burial
NB 5 crash near Griffith Park causes huge traffic backup
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Suspect ID'd in deaths of mother, daughter in Monrovia
Show More
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof
Mass shooting threat at CSUN campus sparks investigation
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Diamond Bar
Lancaster abuse case: DCFS launches investigation following release of calls
Man convicted of murder in drive-by shooting of Pomona boy
More News