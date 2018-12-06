Modern Man's Barber opens up shop in Yorba Linda

A new barber shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 20469 Yorba Linda Blvd. inside Sola Salon Studios, the fresh addition is called Modern Man's Barber.
The business comes courtesy of Eddie Lopez, explains the spot on its website, who has several years of experience in men's hair cutting, beard trimming, coloring and more.
Women and children cuts are also available and appointments can be made over the phone, via text or through its website here.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Modern Man's Barber is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Dakota V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 17, wrote, "I'm extremely picky with how I like my hair and usually jump around to different stylists, but Eddie gets it. I'm confident at this point that I can just come in, tell him to do his work and leave satisfied."
"Eddie definitely knows what he's doing when it comes to cutting and styling for guys who know what they want, or even if you don't," shared Yelper Chris B. "I've seen him a couple of times now, and both times I really had no idea how I wanted to have my hair cut... I told him, do whatever you want man, and Eddie did not disappoint!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Modern Man's Barber is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. (It's closed on Wednesday and Sunday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineYorba Linda
foodHoodlineYorba Linda