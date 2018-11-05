FOOD & DRINK

Modern Mediterranean restaurant King's Kitchen debuts in Glendale

Photo: King's Kitchen/Yelp

By Hoodline
A modern Mediterranean and American spot, offering burgers and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1235 S. Central Ave. in Glendale, the fresh addition is called King's Kitchen.

The restaurant aims to provide an intimate atmosphere coupled with food made from premium ingredients, it writes on its Yelp page.

Try the prime kebab wrap with prime ground seasoned beef and French bread, grilled Branzino with baby carrots and asparagus, or a tuna poke salad with avocado and soy ginger sesame sauce. (Take a look at the full menuhere.)

The new addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 49 reviews on Yelp.

Melody C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, wrote, "The place is amazing. I had the grass-fed burger and this jam that they have on it should be sold at the store in jars -- it is so amazing."

Yelper Xochitl H. added, "My daughter and I decided to stop by here after seeing the great reviews and pictures on Yelp. This place did not disappoint! Elvin was very nice to us when we walked in and provided great service."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kings Kitchen is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Mon.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sun.
