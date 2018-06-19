FOOD & DRINK

Modern Mexican spot XoK opens its doors in Silver Lake with cocktails and queso

A speakeasy and modern Mexican eatery has debuted in the neighborhood. Called XoK Mexican Food & Bar, the new addition is located at 2815 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

The newcomer is situated in Tintorera's former spot along Sunset Boulevard and features many of the same styles and decor as its predecessor, Eater Los Angeles reports.

A selection of exotic cocktails are available like the Cosmo a la Mexicana and White Lust Sangria. Menu offerings include fresh queso fundito; poke tuna tostadas; and almond pudding with green tomatillo marmalade and watermelon sorbet.

XoK is still getting its social media footprint started, so stay tuned for more from the business online.

The new speakeasy has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Mika N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 9, said, "Love this new place! Fresh new spot with a mixology, speakeasy and outdoor fresh vibe. I got the fish and shrimp tacos along with a fancy cocktail. Drinks are so good and not tangy and sweet -- refreshing."

"Enjoyed some of my favorites (ceviche y guac, arroz con pollo) in a romantic setting," shared Yelper Krystal C. "Price point a little cheaper than Tintorera, but quality remained the same."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. XoK is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
