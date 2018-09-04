Modern Vietnamese eatery Pho 10 opens its doors in Huntington Beach

A new modern Vietnamese spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 21210 Beach Blvd., the new arrival is called Pho 10 and features everything from pho noodle soup and vermicelli to fresh spring rolls and classic entrees.
Come try specialties like steamed buns, fried squid rings, garlic noodles with jumbo shrimp, vegetarian pho, Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches and pan-seared salmon with fried rice.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Pho 10 is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Ngan B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the restaurant on Aug. 24, wrote, "The atmosphere is really nice and good service. The food has good flavor. There are so many good options, it's like you can try most of the popular Viet foods all in one spot."
"Love this place!" added Yelper Jordan F. "Very good customer service! I liked everything we ordered. Perfect location and just in time for winter!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pho 10 is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
