Momota Ramen House makes its debut in University Park

Photo: Yoon K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving ramen? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Momota Ramen House, the new arrival is located at 3019 S. Figueroa St. in University Park.

The eatery, with another location on Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown, says on its Facebook page that all broths and fixings are prepared fresh in-house daily using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Ramen offerings include Hakata tonkotsu with green onions, kikurage (wood ear) mushrooms, sesame seeds, pork chashu and house chiles; and classic shoyu consisting of chicken broth, green onions, bamboo shoots, diced onions, dried seaweed, spinach and pork belly chashu.

While sampling the ramen, try house appetizers like marinated fried squid legs and chicken karaage (Japanese fried chicken). Momota Ramen House also features salads and rice bowls.

Momota Ramen House is off to a strong start, with a 4.5-star rating from Yelpers.

Stephanie M., who reviewed the new spot on May 31, wrote, "The ramen was delicious. I bought the spicy miso ramen and selected Sayonara as the spice level. Unlike most places where the food claims to be spicy, this ramen actually was just that, which was a nice surprise considering I have a high spice tolerance."

"Hakata tonkosu ramen broth is legit," added Yelper Steven L. "Very nice full-flavored broth."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Momota Ramen House is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight daily.
