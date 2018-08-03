FOOD & DRINK

More than 600 customers report sickness after eating at a Chipotle in Ohio

The number of people reported getting sick after eating at a Chipotle in Ohio has skyrocketed from 100 to more than 600.

By ABC7.com staff
The number of people reported getting sick after eating at a Chipotle in Ohio continues to grow.

Health officials said the number has skyrocketed from 100 to 638. Those sick said they ate at a Chipotle location outside of Columbus last weekend.

Initial testing by the Department of Health came back negative for salmonella, E. coli and other viruses.

The restaurant reopened Tuesday after an inspection by the health agency found no violations.
