The number of people reported getting sick after eating at a Chipotle in Ohio continues to grow.
Health officials said the number has skyrocketed from 100 to 638. Those sick said they ate at a Chipotle location outside of Columbus last weekend.
Initial testing by the Department of Health came back negative for salmonella, E. coli and other viruses.
The restaurant reopened Tuesday after an inspection by the health agency found no violations.
