More than 7,000 pounds of raw beef products from a Texas-based meat packing business are being recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling an estimated 7,146 pounds of raw beef because it was packed without federally mandated inspection.There have been no reports yet of the meat causing any problems. Out of caution, anyone who purchased meat from the brand is advised not to eat it.The unchecked meat was mostly used in beef marketed for use in tacos and fajitas and shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.The frozen and fresh beef items were produced on March 23-24. It was not until days later inspection personnel discovered the meat had not been assessed.For people who need to check if they purchased the recalled products, the number "EST. 34715" will appear inside the USDA mark of inspection.