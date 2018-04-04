FOOD & DRINK

Recall: More than 7K pounds of raw beef packed without inspection

File photo shows steaks and other beef products displayed for sale at a grocery store (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

ABC7.com staff
More than 7,000 pounds of raw beef products from a Texas-based meat packing business are being recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling an estimated 7,146 pounds of raw beef because it was packed without federally mandated inspection.

There have been no reports yet of the meat causing any problems. Out of caution, anyone who purchased meat from the brand is advised not to eat it.

The unchecked meat was mostly used in beef marketed for use in tacos and fajitas and shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

The frozen and fresh beef items were produced on March 23-24. It was not until days later inspection personnel discovered the meat had not been assessed.

For people who need to check if they purchased the recalled products, the number "EST. 34715" will appear inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodauto recallbeefDepartment of AgricultureTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News