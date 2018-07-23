Motto Ramen opens its doors in Westminster

If ramen is what you're after, look no further than this new restaurant. The fresh addition, called Motto Ramen, is located at 16412 Beach Blvd. in Westminster.
On the menu, expect to see starters like pan-fried gyoza, squid legs and chicken karaage, along with a variety of signature ramen offerings.
Come try the Motto White (tonkotsu) bowl made with the "holy grail" of Japanese pork broth and classic ramen toppings like soft boiled egg, bamboo shoots and green onions.
An assortment of add-on options are on offer as well, ranging from wood ear mushrooms and red ginger to baked tofu and fresh garlic.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.
Hizkia Devin F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 17, wrote, "We ordered the red ramen, the special ramen and the chasu bowl for my son. The special ramen was the winner, very flavorful and garlicky broth and the noodle was perfectly firm. Best ramen I've ever had."
"Motto Tsukemen is highly recommended for summer time," added Yelper Justin T. "Umami broth and excellent cooked noodle. Also, you should try their house special Motto White or Motto Red."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Motto Ramen is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
