FOOD & DRINK

Mr Furley's Bar debuts in Glendale, with billiards, beers and more

Photo: Mr Furley's Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new bar in town. The fresh addition to Glendale, called Mr Furley's Bar, is located at 224 N. Brand Blvd. in the former space of Charles Billiard and Sports Bar.

The joint -- with an additional outpost in Sherman Oaks -- features an extensive beer list, hand-crafted cocktails and a variety of games, including darts, shuffleboard and 20 pool tables.

On the menu, look for late-night eats such as cheesesteak stromboli, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks and Bavarian pretzels with spicy mustard.

Thirsty? A large selection of craft beer is on hand, as well as specialty cocktails like the Jack Tripper with honey whiskey, iced tea and lemonade. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Mr Furley's Bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Arpineh K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 6, wrote, "Awesome bar! I was so excited to see this location was becoming a Mr. Furley's and it didn't disappoint! ... I loved the Regal Beagle cocktail and the Dirty Chrissy. Both were delicious!"

"I cannot believe the transformation of this place!" added Yelper Cassie B. "Wow! So gorgeous. ... The bar is massive and the drinks are well priced."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mr Furley's Bar is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineGlendale
FOOD & DRINK
Prima Cocina brings fusion Mexican fare to Santa Monica
Jonesing for barbecue? Check out Santa Ana's top 3 spots
First look: 5 new spots in Los Angeles for brews, baked goods and more
Jonesing for bagels? Check out Yorba Linda's top 5 spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Deputies fatally shoot armed man in Thousand Oaks
Hurricane Michael roars nearer to Florida coast
Burglaries, unsolved murder leave Calabasas residents on edge
West Covina mom seeks answers after disabled man dies in hot car
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
Marc Cota-Robles's OC roots include car racing, prom court
Hurricane Michael: LAX travelers urged to plan for possible flight delays
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $548M
Masked robbers accused of torturing victim in IE home invasion
1 person burned in Lincoln Heights apartment fire
$770M in cash sitting unclaimed in California
K-9's scent-tracking skills help LAPD find missing 9-year-old girl
More News