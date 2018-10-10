Mr Furley's Bar debuts in Glendale, with billiards, beers and more

There's a brand-new bar in town. The fresh addition to Glendale, called Mr Furley's Bar, is located at 224 N. Brand Blvd. in the former space of Charles Billiard and Sports Bar.
The joint -- with an additional outpost in Sherman Oaks -- features an extensive beer list, hand-crafted cocktails and a variety of games, including darts, shuffleboard and 20 pool tables.
On the menu, look for late-night eats such as cheesesteak stromboli, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks and Bavarian pretzels with spicy mustard.
Thirsty? A large selection of craft beer is on hand, as well as specialty cocktails like the Jack Tripper with honey whiskey, iced tea and lemonade. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Mr Furley's Bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Arpineh K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 6, wrote, "Awesome bar! I was so excited to see this location was becoming a Mr. Furley's and it didn't disappoint! ... I loved the Regal Beagle cocktail and the Dirty Chrissy. Both were delicious!"
"I cannot believe the transformation of this place!" added Yelper Cassie B. "Wow! So gorgeous. ... The bar is massive and the drinks are well priced."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mr Furley's Bar is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
