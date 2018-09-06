Mr. Taco Nice opens in Southwest Anaheim, with tacos, pizza and more

A new fusion spot to score tacos and pizza has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Mr. Taco Nice, the fresh addition is located at 1867 Katella Ave. in Southwest Anaheim.
The taqueria and pizzeria specializes in Mexican cuisine, along with traditional and Mexican gourmet pizzas.
Come try offerings such as premium tacos, fajitas, burritos, quesadillas, and specialty pizzas like shrimp al gobernador and Mexican meat lovers.
Mr. Taco Nice is off to a strong start, with a solid five-star Yelp rating.
Tamara M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Aug. 31, wrote, "This is the place to come for great carnitas (crispy and tender), asada (perfect cuts of higher end steak) and al pastor (flavored to perfection) tacos! These peeps don't skip on quality or quantity!"
"Great service, friendly staff and food was quick," added Yelper Jazmin R. "Delicious tacos! Pizzas take a while to make, but it was definitely worth the wait -- delicious Mexican pizzas!"
Check it out for yourself: Mr. Taco Nice is open from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. daily.
