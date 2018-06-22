A new bar and traditional American spot, offering fresh barbecue fare and cocktails, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 10865 Magnolia Blvd. in the NoHo Arts District, the newcomer is called Muddle & Twist.
On the menu, expect to see a selection of appetizers, salads and entrees like burgers, tacos and hillbilly fries with cheese, jalapenos, barbecue pork and sour cream.
Barbecue offerings include pork, brisket, ribs and burnt ends, with sides ranging from sweet potato fries and coleslaw to hot baked potatoes and mac and cheese. Party trays and platters are also on offer, perfect for sharing at your next big event.
Pair your meal with a selection from the full-service bar, like the signature berry-infused cocktail The Muddle.
The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Dee S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 15, said, "I used to come here all the time when the last place owned the location and I've visited a few times since new ownership -- I am dumb impressed. If I had to recommend anything I'd say the brisket barbecue quesadilla with barbecue beans on the side or the barbecue burger -- super lit!"
"Food is mouthwatering, drinks are out of this world and the best part is the prices are so affordable!" said Yelper Party B. "Be sure to try their yummy drinks!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Muddle & Twist is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Muddle & Twist opens in NoHo Arts District with barbecue, cocktails and more
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News