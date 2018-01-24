'Mumu Bakerycafe' Now Open In Koreatown

A new bakery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called mumu bakerycafe, the newcomer is located at 3109 W. Olympic Blvd. in Koreatown.
This new spot specializes in Korean-style pastries, baked goods and desserts and offers an array of choices baked daily.
Look for items like cheddar cheese, strawberry, blueberry, or Nutella cube bread; king castella sponge cake with whipped cream; croissant taiyaki; and cheese cake.
There is also a selection of specialty drinks on offer like a lemon and grapefruit slush and a salted cheese Americano.
The new bakery has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
Jin R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 13th, said: "I tried everything on the menu. I am familiar with the type of pastry they sell. Had a lot of then in Korea. Mumu did a great job bringing that exact same taste to Ktown. I recommend anything Mumu makes with Nutella."
Yelper Frederico M. added: "Om nom nom nom, I love their fish pastries. Will definitely buy more. Ima try their cheddar cheese cube next time."
And Ike A. said: "A big fan of the jiggly cake! These guys have amazing pastries, I need to try everything now!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mumu bakerycafe is open daily from 8am-8pm.
