'Muscle Maker Grill Of West Hollywood' makes its debut

Photo: Joyce H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score sandwiches and wraps has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Muscle Maker Grill of West Hollywood, the new arrival is located at 8000 Sunset Blvd.

This newcomer--which has more than 50 locations throughout the country--was founded in 1995. It bills itself as a restaurant that creates healthy versions of popular mainstream dishes, according to its website.

The menu caters to those looking to eat healthy on a budget, with options for a variety of dietary preferences, including vegetarians and low-carb eaters. There's also a meal plan package to help customers achieve their personal fitness and weight loss goals.

Expect to see dishes like a turkey taco salad with reduced-fat cheddar cheese, a grass-fed beef burger with turkey bacon, and penne with Cajun chicken breast in a red wine sauce. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

Muscle Maker Grill of West Hollywood has received decent reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Sabrina S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 12th, said: "Love this place! Great customer service. Big shout out to the head cook Marvin for always making my dishes good every time I come here. He has me hooked on this El Mexicana with shrimp."

Yelper Kad B. added: "I'm so happy that place opened, it's very good, very healthy and close to my gym. The staff is very nice, professional and super friendly."

Head on over to check it out! Muscle Maker Grill of West Hollywood is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30am-9pm, and Sunday from 11am-7pm.
