Museum dedicated to Mexican food coming to Los Angeles

A museum dedicated to Mexican food is coming to Los Angeles.The museum, called La Plaza Cocina, will explore and honor all things related to Mexican cuisine - past and present.It will also delve into the cuisine's deep relationship with Los Angeles through a variety of programs, cooking classes, lectures, workshops and culinary festivals.The facility will be located in La Plaza Village, a complex now being assembled within El Pueblo Historical Monument near Union Station.It will open sometime early next year.