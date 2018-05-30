FOOD & DRINK

My Vegan cafe sprouts up in Eagle Rock, its third location in greater Los Angeles

Photo: Ryan A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for vegan fare? A new neighborhood cafe has you covered. Called My Vegan, the fresh arrival at 1759 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock is serving vegan versions of everything from pad Thai to orange chicken.

Founded in 2009, the eatery was considered "the first vegan place in Pasadena," the owner and co-founder says of the restaurant's original location. The business opened My Vegan Gold in Silver Lake in 2013 and continues to expand with its third outpost.

On the menu, look for a variety of cafe staples such as vegan wraps, soups, salads and more. Try the fried soy fish sauteed with vegan cream and mushrooms; the Japanese wonton ramen soup; or the carbonara soy chicken pasta made with cashew nuts, soy milk, white onions and mushrooms.

Soy-, wheat- and gluten-free dishes are also available. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

Angela K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 21, said, "I have NEVER been disappointed eating at My Vegan. It's delicious, healthy and has vegan versions of many popular foods."

"God bless the person who decided to open a My Vegan in Eagle Rock just a one-minute walk from my house!" wroteYelper Arielle E. "It's perfect. It's casual. It's amazing food."

Head on over to check it out: My Vegan is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
